Siemens, SAS partner to deliver AI-embedded IoT Analytics for edge and cloud

Siemens Digital Industries Software and SAS announced a new partnership that will help companies create new IoT edge and cloud-enabled solutions by applying SAS and open source streaming analytics through Siemens’ MindSphere.

Users will gain access to SAS advanced and predictive analytics in MindSphere, which can accelerate the adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in Internet of Things (IoT) environments.

“SAS is a recognized world-leader in advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. We are excited to leverage their analytics in MindSphere,” said Stephen Bashada, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Siemens MindSphere. “The combination of Siemens’ deep industrial domain knowledge with SAS’ deep analytics knowledge is a powerful step forward for IoT.”

Siemens’ MindSphere is the cloud-based, open IoT operating system that connects real things to the digital world through open connectivity. MindSphere also enables a rich partner ecosystem to develop and deliver new applications providing a basis for new business models. With its rich APIs, MindSphere applications can be quickly and easily developed by Siemens, its partners, or directly by customers.