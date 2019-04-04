Siemens, SAS partner to deliver AI-embedded IoT Analytics for edge and cloud

Users will gain access to SAS advanced and predictive analytics in MindSphere.
Siemens Digital Industries Software and SAS announced a new partnership that will help companies create new IoT edge and cloud-enabled solutions by applying SAS and open source streaming analytics through Siemens’ MindSphere.
Users will gain access to SAS advanced and predictive analytics in MindSphere, which can accelerate the adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in Internet of Things (IoT) environments.
“SAS is a recognized world-leader in advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. We are excited to leverage their analytics in MindSphere,” said Stephen Bashada, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Siemens MindSphere. “The combination of Siemens’ deep industrial domain knowledge with SAS’ deep analytics knowledge is a powerful step forward for IoT.”