Siemens Healthineers, Nasscom partner to support innovation in healthcare startups

Medical technology firm Siemens Healthineers and the industry body Nasscom on Thursday said they have entered a partnership for collaboratively nurturing innovation in healthcare startups.

Siemens Healthineers and Nasscom's Center of Excellence for IoT & AI (internet of things and artificial intelligence) will work with the Indian startup ecosystem to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, the partners said in a joint statement.

Through this partnership, the startup ecosystem in India will benefit from the global experience of the Siemens Healthineers Technology Accelerator in collaborating with businesses that are working on cutting-edge technologies in the areas of imaging, diagnostics and digital health leveraging AI, internet of medical things (IoMT) and robotics, it added.

The technology accelerator in India will facilitate collaboration between business lines of Siemens Healthineers and the startups through proof-of-concept or co-creation projects with a potential to result in joint development, commercial partnership or supplier engagement, the statement said.

Siemens Healthineers will support the startups in further validating their solutions, providing domain expertise and enabling access to technology building blocks, it added.

"A global crisis at this level has led to downturns, however, it has also led to business disruptions and transformations which have opened a plethora of opportunities to tenacious entrepreneurs," National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) President Debjani Ghosh said.

Indian startups have continued to prove their resilience by developing solutions that would help society cope with the pandemic on a daily basis, she added.

Siemens Healthineers will also be a member of the advisory committee for Nasscom Center of Excellence's Lifesciences and Healthcare Innovation Forum (LHIF) to provide guidance in driving the innovation agenda in the healthcare industry, the statement said.

Siemens Healthcare Pvt Ltd MD and President Gerd Hoefner said, “This is an important milestone for our large research and development set-up in India”.

By combining Siemens Healthineer's technology leadership and its comprehensive portfolio with Nasscom's connect with the community, this partnership will strengthen the ecosystem and enable it to create new value for the healthcare industry, he added.



