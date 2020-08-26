172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|shoppers-stop-in-process-of-evaluating-suitable-candidate-for-md-ceo-5757791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shoppers Stop in process of evaluating suitable candidate for MD & CEO

Last month, Shoppers Stop had said its MD & CEO Rajiv Suri had resigned citing personal reasons.

PTI

Retail firm Shoppers Stop on Wednesday said it is in the process of evaluating a suitable candidate for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). Last month, Shoppers Stop had said its MD & CEO Rajiv Suri had resigned citing personal reasons.

"The last working day of Rajiv Suri, MD & CEO was August 25, 2020 and post that he ceased to be in the said position. The nomination, remuneration and corporate governance committee is in the process of evaluating a suitable candidate for the position of MD & CEO and the developments shall be intimated, from time to time," the K Raheja Corp group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Shoppers Stop is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands. The company reported a revenue of Rs 3,380.98 crore for 2019-20.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Business #Rajiv Suri #Shoppers Stop

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.