Shivalik Rasayan: Pharma opportunity set to unfold

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Since our recommendation note in September 2020, Shivalik Rasayan (CMP: Rs 1,074; Market Cap: Rs 1,559 crore) has moved up more than two times. While the current valuations are ahead of the agrochem sector and rival some of the best-in- class players in the industry, its ongoing transformation to a diversified chemical company is a must-watch. It is in this backdrop, we recently had an interaction with the management. Agrochem: New capacity to be 2x plus existing one The company is one...