SentinelOne plans to invest $50 million in India, launches Operations Centre in Bengaluru

Cybersecurity company SentinelOne on Wednesday announced plans to invest USD 50 million in India as part of its ongoing global expansion, and targets expanding its talent base by 500 in the coming years.

The company today launched its 'Operations Centre' in the city to help organisations in the broader region address the growing threat of cyberattacks.

The Centre will deliver innovation, product development, threat research, and engineering, recruiting top talent to modernize cyberdefense, it said, as a key component to SentinelOne's India investment and build out, customer data will be stored in a local data center.

SentinelOne's Bengaluru Operations Centre represents an investment in talent and technology to serve the local market and our global customer base, said SentinelOne Chief Technology Officer Ric Smith.

"The Centre's engineers and threat researchers will focus on cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations to address the exponentially growing threat landscape. Bengaluru was a natural choice because of the talent footprint and market opportunity that India presents," the CTO said.

Currently, SentinelOne's India office has a headcount of 100 and plans to increase the local presence by 500 over the coming years.

Hiring will focus on talent across Engineering, Researchers, Sales, Marketing and Business Development, as well as Finance, HR, and Operations.

The company said it is building an India-hosted data centre as well, demonstrating the commitment to helping India-based organizations comply with evolving local data hosting regulations and preferences.

"We are investing in our India-go-to-market strategy and local data residency to serve the region's enterprises and government bodies. We're excited to bring India's enterprises to the era of XDR, autonomously preventing, detecting, and responding to threats across device, cloud, and identity," Chief Product Officer Raj Rajamani said.

SentinelOne pioneered the world's first purpose-built AI-powered extended detection and response (XDR) platform to make cybersecurity defense autonomous, from endpoint and beyond.

Singularity XDR is leveraged globally by organisations of all sizes, across industry verticals, and is protecting the world's largest enterprises. Earlier this year, SentinelOne announced the acquisition of Attivo Networks for USD 616.5 million as part of its inorganic growth strategy including its India-based operations.