    SEBI approves SS Mundra's appointment as BSE Chairman

    The former Deputy Governor of RBI will replace Justice Vikramajit Sen in the position.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
     
     
    BSE Limited  said on June 24 that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted its no objection for the appointment of SS Mundra, Public Interest Director as the Chairman of the board of directors of the company.

    "In view of the same, the said appointment is effective from May 26, 2022," BSE said in an exchange filing.

    Mundra, who retired as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India on July 30, 2017 will replace Justice Vikramajit Sen who is the current chairman.

    He retired as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India after completing a stint of three years. Prior to that, the last position held by him was as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda from where he superannuated in July 2014.

    In a banking career spanning over four decades, Mundra held several important positions including that of Executive Director of Union Bank of India, Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda (European Operations) amongst others. He also served as RBI's nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees. He was also the Vice-chair of OECD's International Network on Financial Education (INFE).
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 05:21 pm
