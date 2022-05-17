BSE appoints SS Mundra as Chairman

BSE Limited on May 17 announced that it has approved the appointment of SS Mundra, Public Interest Director as the Chairman of the board of directors of the company. Mundra will replace Justice Vikramajit Sen who is the current chairman.

"... the Board of Directors of the Company on Monday, May 16, 2022, had considered and approved the appointment of Shri S. S. Mundra, Public Interest Director as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to approval of SEBI," it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Mundra was appointed as Public Interest Director at BSE in January 2018. He retired as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India on 30th July 2017 after completing a stint of three years. Prior to that, the last position held by him was as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda from where he superannuated in July 2014.

In a banking career spanning over four decades, Mundra held several important positions including that of Executive Director of Union Bank of India, Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda (European Operations) amongst others. He also served as RBI's nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees. He was also the Vice-chair of OECD's International Network on Financial Education (INFE).

Prior to joining RBI, Mundra also served on Boards of several multi-dimensional companies like the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL), BOB Asset Management Company, India Infrastructure Finance Corporation (UK) Ltd. (IIFCL), IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd., Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd., National Payments Corporation of India Ltd., etc.

The experience gained in guiding these entities has bestowed him with wide leadership skills and keen insights in best practices in Corporate Governance.

Mundra, a Post Graduate from University of Poona, is a Fellow Member of Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (FIIB). Amity University has conferred the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil.), Honoris Causa, upon Mundra, in recognition of his services in the field of banking and related areas.