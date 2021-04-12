English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI warns its customers to beware of online fixed deposits fraud

SBI with the help of Twitter informed its customer about this new kind of cyber fraud where fraudsters are using victim's online FD account to siphon off money.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers against social engineering frauds where cybercriminals are reported to have created online fixed deposits (FD) in customers' accounts.

The bank said on Twitter that "We urge our customers not to share their banking details with anyone. Don't fall for scammers impersonating as SBI, we never ask for personal details like Password/OTP/CVV/Card Number over the phone".

SBI with the help of Twitter informed its customer about this new kind of cyber fraud where fraudsters are using victim's online FD account to siphon off money.

From time to time, SBI keeps alerting its customers warning them about phishing trends and methods to safeguard them against such frauds. SBI keeps its customers informed through its official Twitter handle (@TheOfficialSBI).

Here's how you can open SBI fixed deposit (FD) online:

Close

Related stories

-Log in to SBI net banking by providing personal details.

-From the fixed deposit option, click one-TDR/e-STDR (FD). Now, click on proceed. TDR is a term deposit, while STDR is Special Term Deposit.

-Proceed to choose the type of FD you want to open and click ‘Proceed’.

-If you have multiple bank accounts, then choose the account from which money has to be debited.

-Also choose the FD principal value and fill the same in the ‘Amount’ column.

-Now, choose the tenure of deposit— days, year/months/days, or maturity date.

-Now choose maturity instruction for your term deposit account.

-Click on terms and conditions and then submit.

-Your FD with details (name, nominee, etc) will appear on the screen. Click 'OK.

-Please note the transaction number for future reference. You can take out a print or save it as a PDF by clicking on the respective options.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #FDs #fixed deposits #fraud #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Apr 12, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.