SBI becomes first corporate partner of edX from India to offer Massive Open Online Courses

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on October 28 announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with trusted global non-profit education platform edX in order to offer its Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

The collaboration aims at facilitating learners with expanding perspectives and access to knowledge beyond the classrooms. These courses have been curated and designed by practicing bankers possessing rich experience and excellent academic credentials.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce SBI’s partnership with edX which is one of the biggest MOOCs platforms. MOOCs are fast gaining popularity among students and working professionals as they offer an opportunity for any time, anywhere learning. I am confident that this collaboration will benefit millions of learners, career-oriented individuals, and organizations across the globe,” SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said.

The bank will initially offer three courses - Unleashing Creativity at the Workplace, Relationship Marketing Strategy for Financial Services, and Conflict Resolution.

Career-oriented individuals across the globe may find these courses advantageous for them to gather versatile learnings to add value to their careers.

The enrollment of the course is now open and it will be available on edX platform from November 2020 onwards.

The duration of these courses would be for four to six weeks, with an expected spend of two to three hours per week on a course. There is no specific academic qualifications to apply for the same.

“SBI has been using edX for Business as part of their workforce development initiatives, which has been very successful with employees since first implemented. We’re thrilled to expand our work together and welcome them as our first corporate partner from India on edX, with the launch of their first courses in strategy, creativity and marketing that are relevant for professionals and organizations everywhere,” Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX and Professor at MIT, said.