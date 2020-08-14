172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|sadbhav-engineering-declared-lowest-bidder-for-rs-1572-crore-projects-in-gujarat-by-nhai-5699551.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sadbhav Engineering declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,572 crore projects in Gujarat by NHAI

The company said one of the projects pertain to construction of 4-lane expressway from Sardar Patel ring road to Sindhrej Village of Ahmedabad District from km O to 22 of Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Alignment (NH-751).

Sadbhav Engineering said it has been declared lowest bidder for two highway projects worth Rs 1,572 crore in Gujarat by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Both the projects fall under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

"We have been declared as lowest bidder today by NHAI for ... 2 EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) road projects," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company said one of the projects pertain to construction of 4-lane expressway from Sardar Patel ring road to Sindhrej Village of Ahmedabad District from km O to 22 of Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Alignment (NH-751).

The company's bid cost for the project was Rs 690.30 crore.

The other project for which the company bid Rs 882 crore pertained to construction of 4-lane expressway from Sindhrej Village to Vejalka village of Ahmedabad District from km 22 to km 48.520 of Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Alignment (NH-751).
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 08:25 am

tags #Business #Companies

