Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group to publish Fortune India

Fortune India 500, Fortune India Next 500, Fortune India 40 Under 40, and the Fortune India Most Powerful Women are some of the popular Fortune India properties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sanjiv Goenka
Sanjiv Goenka

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG Group) on July 3 said it has reached an agreement with the Fortune Media Group to publish Fortune India.

Fortune publishes the Fortune India 500, the Fortune India Next 500, the Fortune India 40 Under 40, the Fortune India Most Powerful Women, etc. Some of these properties like the Fortune India Next 500 and the Fortune India Most Powerful Women have also been converted into best-selling and much-coveted events.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RPSG Group said the transaction is “delightful” and comes at a time when the Indian government is “determined to make next-gen reforms happen.”

“Fortune is one of the great global media brands. It has been a CEO must-read for nearly a century … at a time when the government is determined to make next-gen reforms happen and further unleash India’s economic potential, Fortune India will be a great addition to the RPSG Group. We have ambitious plans for Fortune India,” Goenka said.

Fortune Media Group CEO Alan Murray was also optimistic. “It’s the coming together of two great institutions, Fortune and RPSG. India is a key market for us and we are confident that under RPSG, Fortune India will reach even greater heights.”

Founded in 1929, and first published in February 1930, Fortune prides itself on its access to the C-Suite, its ability to spot trends and tell compelling stories, and in its honest and fair reporting. Besides the iconic magazine, Fortune also runs flourishing events and digital media business.

The Indian edition was first published in 2010. In this past decade, it has collected multiple awards for its articles and design and has established itself as a business content powerhouse through the magazine, website and events.

With a US $6 billion asset base and US $4 billion revenue, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence in sectors such as power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, and agriculture.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #Business #Fortune 500 #Fortune India #India #media #RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

