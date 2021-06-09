MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rockwell Industries ties up with DRL for freezers to store Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

According to a release by Rockwell, the vaccine freezer plays a very critical role in the safety of vaccines and its potency as Russias Sputnik V vaccine, made available in India through Dr Reddy's, requires a temperature range of minus -18 degrees celsius, to keep the vaccine stable and potent.

PTI
June 09, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
File image (Source: Reuters)

File image (Source: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rockwell Industries, a cold chain appliance manufacturer on Wednesday announced its strategic partnership with Dr Reddy's Labs, to provide its World Health Organisation - Performance, Quality and Safety certified Covid-19 vaccine freezersto enablestorage of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

According to a release by Rockwell, the vaccine freezer plays a very critical role in the safety of vaccines and its potency as Russias Sputnik V vaccine, made available in India through Dr Reddy's, requires a temperature range of minus -18 degrees celsius, to keep the vaccine stable and potent.

Managing Director of Rockwell Industries, Ashok Gupta said, "Our technology ensures that Sputnik V's storage management at vaccine centres meets the stringent refrigeration standards set forth by Sputnik V manufacturers."

In addition, Rockwell will provide end to end logisticsand after sales service support for the vaccine freezers across India. On May 14, Dr Reddy's announced a limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, ahead of the commercial launch later in June.

Many hospitals such as AIG Hospitals, Apollo, Omega and Care Hospitals are already using Rockwells Vaccine Freezers for vaccine storage and many more hospitals and institutions are approaching us for the same.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"We have a capacity to manufacture about 1,000 machines per day. We are in the process of exporting our Vaccine Freezers to various developed countries including an initial pilot deal with Japan,"Prateek Gupta, Director Rockwell Industries said.

According to recent data from WHO, due to lack of temperature control or continuous cold chain during vaccine transportation, 5-20 per cent of vaccines lose their potency, the release added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Dr Reddys #Rockwell Industries #Sputnik-V vaccine
first published: Jun 9, 2021 01:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey