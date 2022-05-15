English
    'Rockstar' reception, movie offers for Anil Agarwal's rags to riches tale

    In February this year, Agarwal, 68, started tweeting his journey from Bihar to Mumbai first and then to London to head a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc-lead-silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.

    PTI
    May 15, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
    Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Resources Chairman

    A reception often reserved for rockstars came the way of mining mogul Anil Agarwal when he started revealing nuggets of his ascent from a scrap-metal dealer to one of India's most prominent self-made industrialists on social media.

    And now he has been flooded with booking writing proposals and has even been offered money for a biopic. In February this year, Agarwal, 68, started tweeting his journey from Bihar to Mumbai first and then to London to head a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc-lead-silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.

    "I am not a star. I am not a (well) qualified man. I am not a film actor. But the response I have got (to the tweets about my journey) is overwhelming.

    There have been two million responses to a single tweet. I myself have been surprised," he said.



    PTI
    first published: May 15, 2022 11:04 am
