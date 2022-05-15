'Rockstar' reception, movie offers for Anil Agarwal's rags to riches tale

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Resources Chairman

A reception often reserved for rockstars came the way of mining mogul Anil Agarwal when he started revealing nuggets of his ascent from a scrap-metal dealer to one of India's most prominent self-made industrialists on social media.

And now he has been flooded with booking writing proposals and has even been offered money for a biopic. In February this year, Agarwal, 68, started tweeting his journey from Bihar to Mumbai first and then to London to head a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc-lead-silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.

"I am not a star. I am not a (well) qualified man. I am not a film actor. But the response I have got (to the tweets about my journey) is overwhelming.

There have been two million responses to a single tweet. I myself have been surprised," he said.





