App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reserve Bank of India sets up 3-member panel to assist DHFL administrator

Rajiv Lall, non-executive chairman of IDFC First Bank, NS Kannan, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and NS Venkatesh, CEO of Association of Mutual Funds in India have been named as the members of the committee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
DHFL
DHFL
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed a three-member advisory committee to assist the administrator in the resolution process of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).


Rajiv Lall, non-executive chairman of IDFC First Bank, NS Kannan, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and NS Venkatesh, CEO of Association of Mutual Funds in India, have been named as the members of the committee.


On November 20, RBI had appointed former banker R Subramaniakumar as the administrator after the banking regulator superseded DHFL's board of directors under section 45 IE 5(a) of the RBI Act 1934.


The new norms for resolution of financial entities under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) also allows the regulator to appoint a committee of advisors to advise the Administrator in the operations of the troubled entity during the resolution process.


Subramaniakumar is former MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank. As per the new norms, the administrator will have the same responsibilities and powers as that of an insolvency professional.


DHFL's troubles began in June when it first defaulted on its payments. Lenders to DHFL signed the Inter-creditor agreement as per regulatory norms but the resolution plan devised by them never took off due to non-participation of DHFL's other creditors like mutual funds, fixed deposit holders and bondholders.

Earlier this week, a special window under Section 227 of IBC made way for the resolution of stressed systemically important financial companies, empowering regulators to refer such cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Business #DHFL

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.