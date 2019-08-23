App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 07:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Reliance seeks LNG cargo for October delivery: Sources

The refiner is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery over October 5 to 14 into Hazira, one of the sources said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's Reliance Industries is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in October, two industry sources said on Friday.

The tender closed on Thursday and it was not immediately clear if it had been awarded.

The tender closed on Thursday and it was not immediately clear if it had been awarded.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:27 am

