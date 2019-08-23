Reliance seeks LNG cargo for October delivery: Sources

The refiner is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery over October 5 to 14 into Hazira, one of the sources said.
India's Reliance Industries is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in October, two industry sources said on Friday.
The refiner is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery over October 5 to 14 into Hazira, one of the sources said.
The tender closed on Thursday and it was not immediately clear if it had been awarded.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:27 am