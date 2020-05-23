App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance launches JioMart service across cities after pilot run in Mumbai

During the pilot project across Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan, Jiomart went live last month with a WhatsApp business account.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Industries on May 23 expanded its JioMart service to customers across metro cities, after successfully conducting a pilot service across Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, as per a CNBCTV18 report.

The website is powered by Reliance Retail's Smart and Fresh stores. The previous reliancesmart.in currently redirects to the newly launched jiomart.com.

Customers can now login to the jiomart.com website to place an order. The website has various categories such as fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery, personal care, home care, and baby care.

While the company has not confirmed the list of cities where the service has been launched, punching in PIN codes from various metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata shows that those areas are service-able.

The minimum amount to avail free delivery is about Rs 750, if the amount is less, Rs 25 delivery charges will be levied.

For payments, it currently only supports payments through netbanking and credit/debit cards while more options will be added later.

Customers could simply add a number to their contact and place their order. However, this service is still limited to selected PIN codes.

Reliance Retail is one of the biggest offline retailer in India with 11,784 outlets. It plans to converge with JioMart offline and online trade not only by driving the online service via inventory from its Smart and Fresh stores but also by spreading hyperlocal ‘Reliance Smart Points’ across the region.

It also plans to register small Kirana stores on its networks, enabling customers to order online and deliver food from their neighborhood.

Last month, Facebook announced that it is investing $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms. Analysts expect Reliance to ride on WhatsApp’s omnipresent reach (owned by Facebook) to integrate the messaging app’s seamless shopping experience, which is about to launch a payment service.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on May 23, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Business #FMCG #India #JioMart #Reliance

