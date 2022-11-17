English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now : Day 3 - ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL Virtual Conference 18th Edition
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Reliance Jio tops 4G network speed chart in October: TRAI Data

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has dropped BSNL from the 4G speed chart in October as it is yet to roll out 4G services.

    PTI
    November 17, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    Telecom major Jio topped the 4G network speed chart in terms of both average download and upload, according to data published by sector regulator Trai.

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has dropped BSNL from the 4G speed chart in October as it is yet to roll out 4G services. In October, the telecom major maintained its leadership in download segment by recording an average speed of 20.3 megabits per second (mbps).

    It was followed by Airtel, which recorded a download speed of 15 mbps and Vodafone Idea (Vi) with 14.5 mbps speed. Jio’s 4G upload speed declined marginally to 6.2 mbps in October from 6.4 mbps in September. However, it continued to maintain its lead in the segment.

    In September, Jio had pipped Vi to top the upload speed segment. Jio was followed by Vi which recorded an average upload speed of 4.5 mbps in October and Airtel with an average upload of 2.7 mbps The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    PTI
    Tags: #4G #Reliance #Telecom
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 06:22 pm