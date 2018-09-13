App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart; Idea leads in upload speed in August

Jio's national average of 4G download speed was more than double compared to its rival Bharti Airtel, which recorded a download speed of 10 megabits per second (Mbps), according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Jio emerged as the fastest 4G operator with an average peak download speed of 22.3 Mbps on its network in August while Idea Cellular registered the highest upload speed in the month, according to a Trai report.

Jio's national average of 4G download speed was more than double compared to its rival Bharti Airtel, which recorded a download speed of 10 megabits per second (Mbps), according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal.

While download speed on Idea 4G network remained flat 6.2 Mbps between July and August, speed on Vodafone improved slightly to 6.7 Mbps in August from 6.4 Mbps in July.

The two companies announced the completion of their merger at August-end.

related news

Idea, however, continued to top the chart in terms of 4G upload speed with a speed of 5.9 Mbps.

The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse the Internet, access emails; and a good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other files through email or social media applications.

Vodafone followed Idea with a slight improvement in upload speed at 5.1 Mbps in August from 5 Mbps in July.

Upload speed on the network of Reliance Jio and Airtel showed improvement to 4.9 Mbps and 4.4 Mbps respectively in August from 4.7 Mbps and 4.3 Mbps respectively in July.

Both Jio and Idea have continued to maintain their leadership in their respective segment since last several months.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Current Affairs #Idea Cellular #India #reliance jio #Technology

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.