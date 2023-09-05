Reliance Jio offers extra data, special benefits and more on its 7th anniversary

The Rs 2,999 prepaid plan offers 2.5 GB mobile data per day, with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

As part of its 7th anniversary celebration, Reliance Jio is offering extra data and vouchers on recharges done between September 5-30.

These offers will be valid on Rs 299, Rs 749 and Rs 2999 plans, the company said.

The Rs 299 prepaid plan offers 2 GB mobile data per day, with unlimited

voice calls and 100 SMS for the validity of 28 days with an added benefit of 7 GB extra data.

The Rs 749 prepaid plan also offers the above benefits for the validity of 90 days with an added benefit of 14 GB extra data.

The Rs 2,999 prepaid plan offers 2.5 GB mobile data per day, with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The special benefits on this plan include 21 GB extra mobile data, Rs 200 off on AJIO and 20 percent off on Netmeds (up to Rs800). It also includes Rs 100 off on Swiggy, a free McDonald’s meal on purchase of Rs 149 and above and 10 percent off on Reliance digital. Upto Rs 1500 off on flights & 15 percent off on hotels and upto Rs 4000 with Yatra.com, an online travel agency is also included in the Rs 2,999 prepaid plan.

The company also said that extra benefits shall be credited in eligible customer’s MyJio account immediately, after the recharge. Extra data will be credited as data voucher in MyJio app, and users will have to

redeem the voucher from the app.

