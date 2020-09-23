172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|reliance-general-launches-insurance-gift-card-under-sandbox-guidelines-5874881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance General launches insurance gift card under sandbox guidelines

The gift card with a six-month validity can be purchased online.

Moneycontrol News

Reliance General Insurance has launched ‘Insurance Gift Card’ which will enable buyers to gift an insurance product.

The product has been approved under the sandbox guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The company said in a statement that the product is designed keeping in mind the gifting scenario in India during the festive season.

So far, no such insurance gift cards exist in the Indian market.

Close

Under the sandbox method, entities can launch and test a product with a select group of people for a period of six months.

This will work as a prepaid card and is available with denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The card can be purchased from the company website.

Once the card is purchased online, there will instructions to redeem the voucher that is received. This card can be shared electronically with the person you’re gifting it and the bearer can buy a health insurance protection using it.

The usage period of the gift card would be six months from the date of purchase and is refundable if unused.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance said, "In India, gifts are like blessings, a small token on every festive or celebratory occasion is a way to express care towards our loved ones. And this year with the pandemic around, people are more concerned about the health of their friends and family, so what can be better than gifting protection of health insurance."
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 01:23 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.