Jul 05, 2018 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance AGM LIVE: RIL may commercially launch broadband service JioFiber

The company is set to hold its 41st AGM since it got listed on the bourses. The market will be closely watching the management's commentary. Please stay tuned for live updates.

  • Jul 05, 10:01 AM (IST)

    Apart from announcing new launches and pricing for its products, the company is also expected to talk about subscriptions for its telecom venture Jio. 

  • Jul 05, 09:54 AM (IST)

    The company is also expected to announce the different price plans for its optic fibre business. 

  • Jul 05, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Reports suggest that Reliance Industries could commercially launch its broadband service JioFiber at the AGM today. The service has created quite the buzz already and is expected to give users 100 Mbps of speed for 90 days for usage of up to 100 GB of data. 

  • Jul 05, 09:40 AM (IST)

    Over the last few years, the company has made massive announcements pertaining to its telecom venture Jio during its AGM, and the trend is expected to continue this time around. 

  • Jul 05, 09:39 AM (IST)

    The AGM will begin at 11 am at Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg, near Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre, in Mumbai.

  • Jul 05, 09:38 AM (IST)

    Welcome folks to our coverage of Reliance Industries' 41st AGM since listing. We will bring you live updates as and when the event unfolds, along with expert views and opinions. Stay tuned. 

