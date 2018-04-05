App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

RED FM signed as principal IPL sponsor of SunRisers Hyderabad

Announcing its association with the team for the sixth consecutive year, RED FM said the team will sport its branding on their jerseys.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Radio network 93.5 RED FM today announced its association with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team as principal sponsor for the 11th season of IPL.

Announcing its association with the team for the sixth consecutive year, RED FM said the team will sport its branding on their jerseys.

As a part of the tie up, RED FM, will do content for both radio and digital with the SRH team, among others.

The 11th season of IPL will kick off from April 7.

"We are the only media brand across the country to be on the jersey of any IPL team; infact we have the most premium jersey position," RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan said.

tags #cricket #IPL #Red FM #Sports #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.