RED FM signed as principal IPL sponsor of SunRisers Hyderabad

Radio network 93.5 RED FM today announced its association with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team as principal sponsor for the 11th season of IPL.

Announcing its association with the team for the sixth consecutive year, RED FM said the team will sport its branding on their jerseys.

As a part of the tie up, RED FM, will do content for both radio and digital with the SRH team, among others.

The 11th season of IPL will kick off from April 7.

"We are the only media brand across the country to be on the jersey of any IPL team; infact we have the most premium jersey position," RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan said.