    UAE-based real estate firm Danube Properties to launch Dh900-million housing project Elitz 2 in Dubai

    The 750 units will be a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments, with prices starting at Dh650,000

    United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based real estate firm Danube Properties, a part of the Danube Group, announced the launch of its residential project Elitz 2 at the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai with a development value over Dh900 million, the company said.

    It said that the project was launched in the presence of UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Bollywood actor Malaika Arora. The company said that the project will have smart and sustainable homes that consume less energy and comply with green building standards that are in line with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability.

    Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, “The launch of Elitz 2 is in response to the continued high demand for quality homes and comes within less than two months of launching of Fashionz project, which is nearly sold out. Elitz 2 is one of our large projects in terms of the number of residential units — 750 to be specific — that is to cater to the growing demand. With more than 40 lifestyle facilities, homes in Elitz 2 offer luxury lifestyles to homeowners, who will be pampered with the best of the best that is available in the market.”

    Elitz 2 will be near Elitz 1 tower, which is currently under construction. Launched in 2022, Elitz 1 over 40 percent of investments was seen from Indians, the real estate firm said.

    Related stories

    When completed in the third quarter of 2026, Elitz 2 will deliver 750 residential units including studio apartments, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments and a few retail stores. Prices of residential units start from Dh650,000 (Rs 1.45 crore) for a studio apartment, the company said.

