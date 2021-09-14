Trehan Group to invest Rs 250 crore to develop independent floors project in Gurgaon

Rajasthan-based real estate firm Trehan Group has forayed into the Gurgaon real estate market with the launch of its high-end luxury independent floors project and will invest around Rs 250 crore in the project.

The 320 independent floor units are priced in the range of Rs 1.27 crore to Rs 4 crore and will be located at multiple locations in the heart of millennium city, the company said.

The independent floors will be built on plot sizes of 217 sq. yards to 676 sq. yards.

"During this Covid-19 pandemic, we have witnessed a surge in demand for plotted development and independent floors. To cater to this demand, we are launching these independent floors across various sectors in Gurugram. All the luxury units will be semi-furnished," said Harsh Trehan, chairman, Trehan Group.

These low-rise floors are expected to be delivered in 15 months.

The Group has plans to develop over 1,000 units in the next five years.

"We are expecting a good response from customers. We are targeting to sell all the 320 units in the next few months, riding on pent-up and festival demand coupled with very low interest rates on home loans," he said.

He said that of the 320 units, as many as 120 would be 3-BHK floors, 152 units will comprise 4-BHK floors, and 48 units will consist of 5-BHK floors.

The company is also offering flexible payment plans to customers.

Trehan Group has delivered over 10 million square feet of residential real estate since 1989. It has completed 16 projects and so far delivered more than 12,000 units. These projects are located in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tapukara, Neemrana, Navi Mumbai and Faridabad.