    Rolls-Royce hires JLL as global real estate facilities manager

    JLL will look after the company's real estate portfolio in China, Germany, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    August 30, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
    Real Estate

    As part of the long-term contract starting February 2024, JLL will operate as Rolls-Royce’s exclusive strategic global FM partner,

    Rolls-Royce has appointed JLL as its global real estate facilities manager for its portfolio spread across China, Germany, India, Singapore, the UK and the US.

    As part of the long-term contract starting February 2024, JLL will operate as Rolls-Royce’s exclusive strategic global FM partner across 15 million square feet of manufacturing, warehousing and office space at 44 sites in six countries.

    "Effectively planning, managing and operating our diverse real estate locations to create safe, sustainable and inspiring environments for our people has never been more important for us as we navigate the changing world of work," Andrew McManus, Global Head of Property Services, Rolls-Royce, said.

    first published: Aug 30, 2023 11:20 am

