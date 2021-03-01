Rental appreciation witnesses faster growth than capital prices in top luxury markets

Amidst various industry reforms in the last seven years, housing rentals in key luxury markets saw better y-o-y growth between 2014-2020 than average capital prices in the same localities, Anarock data has indicated.

The average monthly rentals in Gurugram's Golf Course Road increased by 17% in 2020 over 2014, while average property prices in the same period declined marginally – from Rs 13,167 per sq. ft. in 2014 to Rs 13,150 per sq. ft. in 2020, it said.

Among the top seven cities, Hyderabad’s HITECH City saw the highest rental appreciation of 26% between 2014 and 2020; in the same period, average property prices saw a 12% jump.

"The average rentals for a house of minimum 2,000 sq. ft. size in the top 7 cities' key luxury hotspots rose anywhere between 17% to 26% in 2020, as compared to 2014. In the same period, average capital prices in these micro-markets saw a maximum rise of 15% - and some even saw a marginal dip," said Anuj Puri, chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

"ANAROCK data also reveals that from 2014 to 2020, rental prices in the top luxury markets saw consistent y-o-y growth – averaging between 3-6% annually," said Puri.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"In contrast, capital appreciation in this period either remained range-bound or varied each year. Some years saw a decent yearly rise, even as high as 7%, while prices dropped by approximately -5% in other years - particularly in 2017, when many micro-markets saw capital prices plunge against the preceding year,” he said.

In 2017, various structural reforms like RERA and GST were implemented. After this period, most localities only saw a marginal capital price rise averaging between 1-3% - while rental markets continued their growth run.

Due to the pandemic, 2020 was an outlier year for Indian rental markets, with most luxury localities recording either no change in average monthly rentals (compared to the preceding year) or seeing some decline.

Impact of COVID-19 on luxury rentals

COVID-19 impacted luxury rental markets amidst the growing WFH culture. Average property prices showed little or no change in 2020 over 2019.

The luxury residential rental market saw a setback due to COVID-19, but now appears to have recovered with demand for rental luxury properties back almost to pre-COVID levels. Monthly rentals in some of the localities have begun heading north. With vaccinations now rolling out and positivity returning, these rental markets will pick up new momentum.

In Bengaluru, the luxury residential hotspot JP Nagar saw average monthly rentals appreciate by 24% in 2020 over 2014, while capital prices in the period rose by 8%. Likewise, Rajajinagar saw rental prices rise by 22%, and capital prices by 15%.

In MMR, luxury rentals in Tardeo rose 23% in this period, while capital prices increased by 8%. Similarly, in Worli, the average monthly rentals for a minimum 2,000 sq. ft. area home rose by 21%, while capital prices rose by 6%.

In NCR, rentals in luxury hotspot Golf Course Road increased by 17% while capital prices saw a meagre decline. In contrast, Golf Course Extension Road saw rentals increase by 18% and capital prices by 7% in this period.

In Chennai, luxury rentals in Anna Nagar rose 17% in this period, while capital prices increased by 10%. Similarly, in Kotturpuram, the average monthly rentals rose by 19% while capital prices rose by 7%, according to the data.

In Hyderabad, the luxury residential hotspot Jubilee Hills saw avg. monthly rentals appreciate by 15% in 2020 over 2014, while capital prices in this period rose 10%. HITECH City saw the maximum rental price rise of 26%, while capital prices increased by 12%.

In Pune, the rentals in Koregaon Park rose 19% in this period, while capital prices increased by 14%. Similarly, in Prabhat Road, the average monthly rentals rose by 23% while capital prices rose by just 5%.

In Kolkata, luxury home rentals in Alipore rose 20% in 2020 against 2014, while capital prices increased by 13%. Similarly, in Ballygunge, the average monthly rentals rose 19% while capital prices rose by 13%, the data revealed.