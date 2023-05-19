Real estate developer M3M India launches 900 plots in Panipat with topline of Rs 600 crore

For representational purpose

Real Estate developer M3M India has launched 900 plots in Haryana's Panipat with a topline of Rs 600 crore under its first plotted-development project M3M City of Dreams, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the M3M City of Dreams project is located in Sector 37 in Panipat where in its Phase-I, the M3M India has introduced 900 plots, ranging from 140 to 180 square yards, with a value of Rs 600 crore.

The company claimed that out of 900 plots, as many as 436 plots have already been sold, with overall sales value of Rs 250 crore. The RERA license for phase-I has been achieved for 50 acres.

The company in a statement issued on May 19 said that the project will be launched in multiple phases.

“It will overall have a total of 2,100 plots, ranging from 140 to 1,000 square yards, a 1.45 million square-feet of retail space and four-clubs having overall 150,000 square-feet of space. Ample space has been kept to develop green belt as part of green-initiative by the company,” the real estate company said.

Sudeep Bhatt, president, M3M India said, “It is our first plotted development project and our thought is to provide best-of-the-class facilities under one roof to our customers and investors with sustainable development at its core.”

M3M India has lined-up the launching of a combination of about 8-10 ultra-luxury residential and commercial projects with overall saleable space of about 14-15 million square feet in financial year 2023-24.