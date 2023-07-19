Noida Authority's CEO Ritu Maheshwari transferred to Agra; Lokesh M appointed as her successor

Ritu Maheshwari

Noida Authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari, has been transferred from the Authority and appointed as the commissioner of Agra district, according to sources privy to the development.

The 2003-batch IAS officer, Maheshwari, will be replaced by the Kanpur divisional commissioner, Lokesh M, who is a 2005-batch IAS officer. Lokesh M had previously served as commissioner of Saharanpur and district magistrate of Kaushambi, Amroha, Mainpuri, and Ghazipur districts.

This decision comes shortly after her removal from the additional charge of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). Before her appointment as Noida Authority CEO in 2019, Maheshwari had also served as Ghaziabad district magistrate.

Maheshwari has played an instrumental role in securing investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the Noida Authority ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. During her tenure, the Authority achieved approximately Rs 7000 crore in revenue receipts in the financial year 2022-2023, marking the highest revenue in the last 12 years.

On July 9, the Uttar Pradesh Government appointed Gorakhpur divisional commissioner, Ravi Kumar NG, as the GNIDA CEO and relieved Maheshwari of the additional charge.