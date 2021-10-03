Representational image. Developers like DLF, Eldeco Group, ShriBalaji Construction Company, Omaxe, Attalika Real Estate Pvt. Ltd, Horizon Group, Signature Infra Developers Pvt Ltd, and Raj Ganga Developers are building homes in the Raebareli Road area of Lucknow.

High-rise buildings and apartment living concepts are not restricted to the metros. Demand in tier-II cities for such residential units is also catching up. Besides infrastructure development, including metro-rail, medical facilities, job opportunities, and better law and order situation, are pushing the demand for housing properties in Lucknow too.

Within Lucknow, two micro-markets –Raebareli Road and Gomti Nagar Extension – have caught the fancy of both developers as well as the homebuyers. These areas have offerings for all categories of residential apartments, like 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK, and villas.

RAEBARELI ROAD

Prominent developers have already set up townships in the locality, as major landmarks like airports and railway stations are in proximity.

Situated in the south-eastern part of Lucknow, Raebareli Road, Lucknow is emerging as a premium residential area. Besides all the required facilities, the locality offers good connectivity to the rest of the city. The area is also well-connected with employment hubs such as Aishbagh.

Connectivity

Major Amar Shaheed Path connects the locality with the rest of Lucknow. Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, which is less than 20 km away, can be easily reached via National Highway 30 (NH30). The Harchandpur Railway Station, about 7 km away, too can be reached via NH30.

Social and retail infrastructure

Shopping destinations like Lulu Mall Lucknow, Phoenix United Mall, and Sahara Ganj Mall, are located 5-10 km from residents. Leading schools and medical infrastructure are in proximity.

What makes this area more popular among homebuyers is its connectivity to Aishbagh where several industries have come. Besides, the Mohanlalganj industrial hub too is nearby.

Developers in the locality include DLF, Eldeco Group, ShriBalaji Construction Company, Omaxe, Attalika Real Estate Pvt. Ltd, Horizon Group, Signature Infra Developers Pvt Ltd, Raj Ganga Developers, and SKC Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd.

GOMTI NAGAR EXTENSION

Not far away from Central Lucknow, the township has all the facilities required for good living minus the congestion, noise, and chaotic traffic often witnessed in most parts of the old city.

A peek into the existing and upcoming properties in the Gomti Nagar Extension area show that it is a buzzing township. If you are searching for a residential property in Lucknow, then you must explore the options in Gomti Nagar Extension before narrowing down your choices this festival season.

Analysts say Gomti Nagar and Gomti Nagar Extension could be counted among the best planned developed micro-markets in the country. It enjoys good connectivity with other parts of the city. It is well connected to the airport and railway station through Shaheed Path.

As per real-estate portals, housing colonies in Gomti Nagar extension are based on a ‘maximum open space’. The area boasts of premium suburban projects, malls, shopping arcades, business centers, food courts, entertainment centers, multiplexes, hospitals, and nursing homes. Owning residential property in the area may be a good option for those working in the nearby IT parks and SEZs.

Major developers in the area include Omaxe, E Square Homes Pvt Ltd, Rishita Developers Pvt. Ltd, SSN Infra, Arsha Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd, PaarthInfrabuild Pvt. Ltd, Smap Builder & Developers, Aditya Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd and Shalimar Corp.

How much do you need to pay?

The prices in these micro-markets, like in most of the other major residential hubs in the country, start as low as Rs 33 lakh for a 2BHK apartment and move northwards of Rs 2 crore, depending upon the location and size.

For instance, you can own a 2BHK apartment by Ansal API for Rs 33 lakh to Rs 37.74 lakh. And a studio apartment in 'DLF My Pad Studios' for Rs 8,250 per sq ft on the super area. One would have to spend over Rs 2 crore to own a large apartment at The Legends by Omaxe Ltd. And an apartment (2,3 BHK) in Eldeco Samridhi would be Rs 82 lakh - Rs 1 crore.

If you want to purchase a plot, that too is available. Experion Capital, a mixed-use development in Lucknow with premium apartments and high-street retail offices, too has lots of offerings. Several local and regional developers are offering residential properties in varying sizes.

In recent years, Lucknow has expanded in all directions (Gomti Nagar Extension, Raebareli Road, Sultanpur Road, Hardoi Road, and Kanpur Road) and offers several choices to homebuyers. The capital city has residential properties on offer for homebuyers according to their needs.