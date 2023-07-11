English
    MHADA lottery 2023: Deadline to apply for 4,000 homes in Mumbai ends today

    More than 1.36 lakh applications received by MHADA as on July 10.

    Moneycontrol News
    The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the date to apply for its 2023 lottery of housing units until today, July 11. The MHADA Mumbai lottery 2023 has over 4,000 mostly affordable homes for sale in the range of Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore.

    The homes are located in several micro-markets of the country’s financial capital.

    The lottery was announced on May 21, and MHADA had received 1,36,839 applications by July 10, the original deadline.

    The earnest money deposit has been paid by 1,09,883 applicants.

    Up to 93 percent of the homes up for sale are for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower-income group. The rest are earmarked for the middle-income group (MIG) and high-income group (HIG).

    Also read: Why MHADA lottery 2023 in Mumbai has few options for families with annual income above Rs 9 lakh

    The prices of the apartments range from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore, with the carpet area starting at 204 sq ft and going up to 1,500 sq ft.

    The apartments are spread across Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.

    first published: Jul 11, 2023 11:57 am