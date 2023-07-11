MHADA lottery 2023: Deadline to apply for 4,000 homes in Mumbai ends today

In MHADA lottery 2023, the prices of the apartments range from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore, with the carpet area starting at 204 sq ft and going up to 1,500 sq ft.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the date to apply for its 2023 lottery of housing units until today, July 11. The MHADA Mumbai lottery 2023 has over 4,000 mostly affordable homes for sale in the range of Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore.

The homes are located in several micro-markets of the country’s financial capital.

The lottery was announced on May 21, and MHADA had received 1,36,839 applications by July 10, the original deadline.

The earnest money deposit has been paid by 1,09,883 applicants.

Up to 93 percent of the homes up for sale are for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower-income group. The rest are earmarked for the middle-income group (MIG) and high-income group (HIG).

The prices of the apartments range from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore, with the carpet area starting at 204 sq ft and going up to 1,500 sq ft.

The apartments are spread across Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.