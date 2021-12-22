L&T Construction bags order to build one of the largest townships in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru skyline

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an contract to build one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru from a reputed developer, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project involves construction of 6,768 apartments spread across 39 towers with two basements, plus ground, plus 27 to 31 floors. Additionally, the development entails 149 villas along with club houses, swimming pools and other amenity structures. The total built-up area will be 13.43 million sq ft, it said.

The company did not share the value of the contract. The project is scheduled to be completed in 42 months.

The scope of works includes design and construction of the entire civil structure, including waterproofing, masonry, plastering and electrical conduiting.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services with operations in more than 50 countries worldwide.