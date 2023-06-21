K Raheja Corp Homes launches ultra-luxury project in Mumbai’s Juhu market

The project will be called Maestro, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, the company said.

K Raheja Corp Homes has announced the launch of ultra-luxury limited edition homes in Mumbai’s Juhu micro-market, coming up at the nerve centre of cinema, BR House. The company’s subsidiary had purchased the bungalow from Bollywood director and producer B R Chopra’s family last year.

The offering has approximately 1 lakh sq ft of premium saleable area. The project will feature limited-edition residences, flanked by views of the sprawling 300-acre-plus Juhu Aerodrome on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, the company said.

Feat Properties Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of K Raheja Corp, had purchased a 3,278-sq m (35284.1 sq ft) bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area for Rs 182.75 crore in May last year.

The project signifies the preservation of artistic heritage, the legacy of BR Chopra, and the geniuses who were masters at their craft, the company said. The luxury units will be tailored to cater to the discerning tastes of top industrialists, CEOs, CXOs, media biggies and Bollywood personalities, it added.

The project offers ultra-premium apartments, customisable to suit individual specifications, and is possibly the only project in Juhu to offer bespoke living experiences going up to 10,000 sq ft on a single floor. Apartments will have a massive in-room 11.4-feet floor-to-ceiling height adding to the expanse and spaciousness of the home. The units are priced Rs 25 crore onwards.

Management view

"We are delighted to add this iconic project to our residential portfolio in the plush Juhu micro-market. This is not just a significant milestone but also a strategic move to capitalise on the market’s business potential. The demand for premium developments has been strong, and the appeal for Juhu unparalleled, attracting high net-worth individuals and discerning buyers who appreciate finest luxury living,” said Ramesh Ranganathan, CEO of K Raheja Corp Homes.

This offering comes in close succession to the company’s successful luxury offerings in SoBo markets with Artesia, Vivarea and Raheja Modern Vivarea, and is being designed by Singapore's internationally renowned Eco-Id Architects.

The project will host over 20 amenities spread across the ground and first floors, apart from the terrace.

