Homebuyers body writes to housing minister to live-stream CAC meeting

A homebuyers body has written to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, urging him to live-stream the Central Advisory Council (CAC) meeting scheduled for April 12, 2022, on social media platforms.

"This will help in removing many misconceptions about RERA amongst homebuyers as they will become more aware and then they will appreciate RERA as a law much more than before which is undoubtedly the most needed and well-intended consumer beneficial legislation by your Government," the letter by the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts said.

It pointed out that a precedent had been set with the live streaming of the meeting on DDA’s unauthorised colonies and land pooling policies on March 8, 2022.

“This was widely appreciated by all stakeholders as a step towards ensuring complete transparency in public policies being pursued by the Ministry of Housing under your leadership,” it said.

“…to meet the aspirations of millions of homebuyers who look up to you for all good initiative and have very high hopes from you, we appeal to you to kindly issue necessary instruction for the live streaming of CAC meeting on various social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Facebook etc. This will set a new benchmark in transparency with regard public policies and concerns,” the letter said.

It pointed out that RERA was primarily conceived and enacted to protect the homebuyers from the inhuman atrocities of powerful and well-connected builders. “It is acknowledged fact that their serious concerns are yet to be fully addressed and hence they are eager to watch the proceedings of CAC to know how CAC is attempting to address their concerns,” the letter said.

The CAC, set up by the government for effective implementation of the real estate law in the country, will hold its next meeting on April 12, 2022, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs tweeted.

The primary role of the CAC is that of an advisory body which is tasked with the function of finding more effective means to ensure the efficient implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA).

The first two meetings of the CAC were held on May 14, 2018, and April 29, 2020.CAC was set up in December 2017. The minister of housing and urban affairs is the chairperson of the council. Besides the chairperson, the council has eight other members from the central government, including Niti Aayog CEO, Secretaries of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Department of Revenue, Economic Affairs, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.