GERA Developments appoints CEO for the first time in 52 years

Gulzar Malhotra, CEO - Gera Developments

Gera Developments, the Pune-based real estate developer, announced on May 26 the appointment of Gulzar Malhotra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This is for the first time in its 52 years of operations that Gera Developments has hired a professional CEO to successfully drive the company’s operations, it said in a statement.

Gulzar Malhotra will report to Rohit Gera, the managing director at Gera Developments, the company said in the statement.

ALSO READ: Gera Developments forays into US realty market with two residential projects; to invest Rs 1,150 crore

With over two decades of experience across the entire real estate value chain from concept to delivery, Gulzar Malhotra "brings a wealth of knowledge of development, finance, risk management & advisory across asset classes," the company said.

“I am delighted to join Gera Developments which has been at the forefront of driving innovation in the real estate industry for over five decades," said Malhotra.