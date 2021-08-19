MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Flexible office space provider Smartworks leases 5.6 lakh sq ft of space in Pune

The Grade A property, M-AGILE is in Pune's prime locality and offers access to strategic destinations such as IT Park Hinjewadi, Balewadi High Street and Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image.

Representative image.

Managed office space provider Smartworks has leased a total of 5.6 lakh sq ft, encompassing over 8,500 seats in Pune. It is already 40% pre-booked by IT/ITeS, BFSI and manufacturing clients and is scheduled to be operational in September, the company said.

JLL, India's leading real estate consultancy firm, facilitated the transaction.

The Grade A property, M-AGILE is in Pune's prime locality and offers access to strategic destinations such as IT Park Hinjewadi, Balewadi High Street, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, major academic institutions, hospitals, and retail avenues.

“It has been a high growth trajectory for us in Pune in the last three years. Our growth has been driven by customer requirements for flexible office spaces that support collaboration, innovation and productivity," said Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks.

"We are excited about this new location as it's the largest in our portfolio and the flex office space segment. As the largest managed office space provider to sector agnostic Enterprises, Global MNCs, unicorns and soonicorns, our focus is not just to offer them workspaces but a standardised and engaging office experience with value-added services and benefits in a campus-like infrastructure,” he said.

Close

Related stories

With seven centres, Smartworks has retained the market leadership position in Pune with a total footprint of approximately 1.4 million sq. ft. and over 25000 seats. All its matured centres have over 90% occupancy with several marquee enterprise clients.

"We are excited to have facilitated the biggest deal to date for a flexible office space in India. Flex space stock has grown in the Pune City by over four times from 0.7 million sq ft in 2017 to 3 million sq ft in 2021 and has always presented a huge growth opportunity. Going forward, we expect the flex space market in Pune to reach around 5 million sq ft by 2022, driven by increased demand from large enterprises,” said Sanjay Bajaj, Managing Director - Pune, Logistics and Industrial, India, JLL.

Smartworks provides digitally-enabled managed office spaces which can be rapidly configured and customised in just four to six weeks according to the needs of the enterprise clients, offering a full suite of solutions at a value price point without upfront capital expenditure.

With a growing footprint of over 4 million sq. ft., and 31 centres across nine cities (Delhi, Noida, Gururgram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata), Smartworks' flexible office solutions are catering to the evolving needs of large corporations.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #flexible space #office #pune #Real Estate #smartworks
first published: Aug 19, 2021 04:38 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.