Director Abhinay Deo buys an apartment in Bandra for Rs 10.75 crore

Bollywood film director and screen writer Abhinay Deo has bought an apartment in Bandra for Rs 10.75 crore, documents made available by Zapkey.com showed.

The housing unit is located in a project called Aureate where actors Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha also own apartments. The unit is located on the 19th floor and comes with three car parking slots, the documents showed.

The unit spread across an area of 2,650 sq. ft was registered on August 17, 2021. The agreement document was signed on March 31, 2021, the last date of the stamp duty waiver by Maharashtra government.

Deo, who has directed films such as Game, Delhi Belly and Doosra, paid a stamp duty of Rs 32.2 lakh for the apartment.

There was no response from Deo.

Actor Arjun Kapoor had bought an apartment on the 19th floor in the same apartment block in December 2016 for Rs 14.25 crore.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha bought a unit on the 16th floor in March 2020 for Rs 14 crore, documents shared by Zapkey showed.

Malaika Arora Khan purchased a house on the 23rd floor in February 2017 for Rs 14.5 crore.

The 26 floor building offers views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Arabian Sea, and Mumbai’s glittering skyline.

The building has 10 high-speed elevators with four personalised sea-facing capsule elevators with biometric security for each sky villa. It has 81 sky villas and is designed by world-renowned designer HBA.