you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Metro Pink Line update: Shiv Vihar- Trilokpuri stretch to open on October 31

To be flagged off by housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri and deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
The 17.8 km Shiv Vihar- Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line will be flagged off by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on October 31, DMRC sources said.

The section will be flagged off via remote from Metro Bhawan at 0930 am and the passenger services on this section will commence from 2 pm on the same day.

This 17.86 kilometre elevated section comprises 15 elevated stations – Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar- Mayur Vihar-II , Mandawali- West Vinod Nagar, I.P. Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma, Karkardooma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur- Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.

The main highlight of this section will be the presence of three interchange stations - Anand Vihar (with Blue Line), Karkardooma (with Blue Line) and Welcome (with Red Line).

    After the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will become 314 (313.86) kilometres long.

    The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line received the safety go-ahead earlier this week.

    The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety SK Pathak had accorded approval to the Shiv Vihar - Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro section of the Pink Line following its inspection on October 20.

    This section is part of the 59-km long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor, also known as the Pink Line.

    This stretch, which will be a continuation of the presently operational Majlis Park – Lajpat Nagar section, will be a boon for commuters from Ashram, Mayur Vihar. The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station will service the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station as well as the Inter-State Bus Terminal at Sarai Kale Khan.
    First Published on Oct 26, 2018 08:02 pm

    tags #Delhi Metro #Pink Line #Real Estate

