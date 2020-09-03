Delhi Development Authority holds meeting on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041

In an attempt to rope in the public and stakeholder groups to elicit their views on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held an online meeting between officials, residents and representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) of unauthorised colonies.

The participants were asked to share their suggestions towards the registration process as well as offer ideas towards area improvement and redevelopment in unauthorised colonies.

The day-long public consultation was organised by DDA and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) on an online platform in three batches from 11 am onwards. Around 120 people and RWAs attended, oficials said.

The meeting was chaired by Leenu Sehgal, Commissioner (Planning), and Neeraj Bharti, Commissioner (Land Pooling) from DDA. The officers shared details of the PM-UDAY Scheme and the application process to be followed by property owners in unauthorised colonies of Delhi, officials said.

The concerns highlighted by participants were mainly about lack of access to basic services of water and sanitation and other facilities in their locality. Other issues raised included legality of their properties, narrow access roads, congestion, conflicts between commercial and residential uses, quality of drinking water and water logging. A common concern shared by most participants was vulnerability and risks related to disasters such as fire, earthquakes, etc.

NIUA has been asked to submit the draft MPD-2041 by December-end.

The Master Plan of Delhi-2041 is a vision document for the city’s development. It is expected to focus on development in all unauthorised colonies and provisioning for social infrastructure in illegal colonies.

The DDA public portal is open for all residents of Delhi to share their views for the future of the city that will become part of a larger vision and strategy for MPD-2041.