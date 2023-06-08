Centre’s air quality panel puts curb on use of DG sets in Delhi NCR

For representational purpose

In order to combat air pollution in the Delhi NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has mandated that all diesel generator (DG) with capacity above 19KW and not operating on LPG, propane or butane will have to be retrofitted with emission control devices and adopt dual-fuel mode by September 30, 2023.

Failure to do so will result in ban of operating such machines anywhere in the NCR region, not even during periods excluded under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions.

The CAQM on June 8 issued directions, which said that all gensets between 19KW and 125 KW will have to operate on dual-fuel mode (natural gas and diesel), while those above 125KW will have to be retrofitted with emission control devices and also adopt dual-fuel system.

Hailing the latest direction, environment experts said it will put much needed curb on the pollution emerging from diesel generator sets in the region.

The air quality monitoring panel said that there will be no restriction on operating gensets (power between 19 KW and 125 KW) running on dual fuel during periods excluded from GRAP.

During GRAP restrictions, such gensets will be permitted to run for a maximum of two hours per day subject to methodical maintenance of operation log of such sets, preferably in a digital mode.

Officials at Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said that according to the new norms, diesel gensets having capacity between 125 KW and 800 KW will have to adopt dual-fuel system (70 percent gas and 30 percent diesel) and will also have to be retrofitted with emission control devices to be allowed to operate beyond September 30, 2023.

Earlier in February this year, the CAQM had said that regulated use of DG sets in all sectors be it residential, commercial or industrial, will be allowed after May 15, 2023 subject to their conversion to dual-fuel system.

However, representations from industrial associations, business organizations etc. received by the commission sought more time to adopt to new norms. In view of the constraints involved with emission control from diesel gensets, a revised schedule has been issued by the commission. Accordingly, only those DG sets that have adopted dual-fuel system and are retrofitted with emission control devices, will be allowed to operate from October 1, 2023, officials said.

Akash Vashishtha, an environment expert and a National Green Tribunal (NGT) lawyer, welcomed the move and said that uncontrolled use of DG sets is a cause of concern, which needs to be tackled. He said that CAQM’s directive is a correct move in accordance with the precautionary principles of controlling the air pollution.

“The use of DG sets need to be regulated in order to control air pollution. These steps being taken by the CAQM will certainly help in controlling the air quality,” he said.