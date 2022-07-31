English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RDSS projects worth Rs 1,172 cr to strengthen power infra proposed for Ladakh

    The flagship revamped distribution sector scheme is aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the power corporations and departments.

    PTI
    July 31, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

    Union Territory of Ladakh may garner projects worth Rs 1,172 crore under revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) to strengthen power infrastructure, with an aim to supply electricity to every home by 2024.

    The flagship revamped distribution sector scheme is aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the power corporations and departments.

    In Ladakh, under RDSS, projects worth Rs 1,172.12 crore have been proposed under which Rs 144.60 crore is proposed for loss reduction works, Rs 627.64 crores for electrification of the Changthang region, and Rs 58.50 crore for works in Zanskar region, officials said. In modernisation and system strengthening component works worth Rs 341.47 crore has been proposed for the Union Territory, they added.

    Ladakh envisages to gradually reduce the transmission and distribution losses from 48.17 per cent in the base year 2020-21 to 27.85 per cent by 2024-25, the officials said. They expect that in Ladakh, no house would be left without electricity by 2024.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ladakh #Leh #power projects #Union Territory
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.