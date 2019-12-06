App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

RBL Bank raises Rs 2,025cr through QIP

In a statement RBL Bank said "it has successfully concluded the QIP of Rs 2,025 crore at an issue price of Rs 351 per share (including premium of Rs 341) pursuant to the allotment of 5.77 crore equity shares."

PTI
 
 
RBL Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,025.27 crore from institutional investors through a qualified institutional placement offering (QIP) and will utilise the proceeds to fund business growth.

QIP is a tool used by listed companies to sell shares, debentures, or any other security, other than warrants that are convertible into stocks, to qualified institutional buyers such as mutual funds and foreign institutions.

"This capital infusion significantly enhances our capital adequacy, and positions us well to capitalise on the various growth opportunities available to us, especially as economic growth returns to normal," RBL Bank MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja said.

"The QIP increases the bank's total capital adequacy ratio to 15.3 per cent, core equity tier I ratio to 14.3 per cent, enabling the bank to remain capitalised well above the regulatory limits," the statement said.

The issue saw strong demand from domestic as well as foreign qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the statement said.

The shares of RBL Bank were trading at Rs 363.65, down 0.48 percent on BSE in the morning trade.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 10:49 am

tags #Business #Companies #equity shares #QIP #RBL Bank

