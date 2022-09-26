English
    RBI's intervention more to avoid fluctuation in rupee's exchange rate, says FM Sitharaman

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST
    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

    The interventions made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are focused more to avoid fluctuation in rupee's exchange rate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on September 26.

    The action taken by the US Federal Reserve has an "impact on all currencies", Sitharaman said, adding that "we have to only be sure that fluctuation is not going to be severe".

    The central bank is not aiming at fixing the exchange rate, Sitharaman clarified. "RBI's intervention is more towards avoiding fluctuation," she added.

    On claims being made that a falling rupee aids exports, the finance minister said "it may theoretically". "But under today's conditions, when there is a recession outside and demand not really being as adequate as it should be, even a fall in the rupee may or may not help our exports," she underlined.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Sep 26, 2022
