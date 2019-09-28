RBI initiates prompt corrective action against Lakshmi Vilas Bank

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) has initiated Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Lakshmi Vilas Bank over their high net non performing assets (NPA), according to a press release filed with the exchanges.

The release also noted that the bank had an insufficient Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1),and negative return on assets (RoA) for two consecutive years and high leverage.

These observations were made by RBI based on their on-site inspection under the Risk Based Supervision carried out for the year that ended on March 31, 2019.

"RBI has also advised the bank on the restrictions put in place and the actions to be taken by the bank, which the bank has taken note of for necessary compliance, with progress to be reported on a monthly basis to RBI," the statement read.

The bank’s stock price dropped 4.94 percent to Rs 36.55 on September 27 — its lowest trading permissible limit for the day — on the BSE after an FIR was registered against directors of the company over allegations of various offences including cheating.

On the NSE, it fell 4.94 percent to Rs 36.50 -- its lower price band.

"The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi, has registered a First Information Report (FIR) dated 23/09/2019 under 'complaint for offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust by banker, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, 1860' upon the directors of board LVB, Director LVB, Connaught Place, New Delhi, amongst others," the company said in a BSE filing on September 26.

The filing further added that the FIR is based on a complaint filed by M/s Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) pertaining to adjustment of their deposits to the dues of M/s RHC Holding Pvt Ltd and M/s Ranchem Pvt Ltd.

The bank is considering appropriate legal measures to counter the same, it said in the filing.