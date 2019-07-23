App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI data shows rise in ATM frauds for FY18-19; Maharashtra tops the list: Report

Tamil Nadu came in second, with losses worth Rs 3.63 crore for the same period and Delhi recorded 179 cases which cost the national capital Rs 2.9 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra topped the state list for the highest number of ATM frauds clocking in 223 such cases worth about Rs 4.81 crore in FY18-19, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

Tamil Nadu came in second, with losses worth Rs 3.63 crore for the same period and Delhi recorded 179 cases which cost the national capital Rs 2.9 crore, The Times of India reported.

Such cases have been on the rise, as country-wide numbers jumped from 911 in FY17-18 to 980 in FY18-19. In fact, north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura were the only ones with no ATM frauds.

While the volume of cases rose, the amount lost in such incidents decreased to Rs 21.4 crore in FY18-19, from Rs 65.3 crore in FY17-18. However, the data did not include cases which were below Rs 1 lakh, which would have affected the total.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Experts pointed out that culprits used different means to access people's bank account details. In Delhi, gangs targetted low-security facilities or offered to help unsuspecting customers and then duped them by exchanging the cards and withdrawing money later. Posing as customer bank care agents were the other method used to make people reveal confidential information.

Low manpower in the police force has made tackling the issue and apprehending culprits difficult.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 03:30 pm

