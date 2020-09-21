172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|rbi-centre-working-on-way-to-allow-nbfcs-to-conduct-e-kyc-report-5863721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI, Centre working on way to allow NBFCs to conduct e-KYC: Report

Providing access through a third-party like the National Payments Corporation of India could help prevent misuse and money laundering

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Centre are working on a way to allow non-bank entities to conduct digital authentication of customers. At present, only banks are allowed to conduct customer identification using Aadhaar.

Allowing more entities to do so would help reach a wider population, sources told The Economic Times. But the Centre has been hesitant to give non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) access to UIDAI’s Aadhaar database due to prior complaints of misuse.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

One of the sources said that providing access through a third-party like the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) could help prevent misuse and money laundering.

Notably, the Supreme Court had barred NBFCs from using Aadhaar for customer authentication purpose. This move would thus be significant as the COVID-29 pandemic has forced businesses online and social distancing norms are likely to be in place for the foreseeable future.

P Satish, Executive Director of Sa-Dhan, which is a microfinance institution (MFI), told the paper they requested that Section 11A of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) be invoked as it permits NBFCs the access to Aadhaar for authentication purposes since lack of e-KYC could adversely affect clients and MFIs.

“As NBFC-MFIs and MFIs were disallowed from using e-KYC, the microfinance sector and its clients have been facing a lot of issues. The RBI’s response has been positive. It is understood that they are already in touch with the government on this matter," he said.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #banking #Business #Comapanies #E-KYC #NBFCs #RBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.