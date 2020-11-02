Ranjan Pai led Manipal Hospitals to acquire Indian assets of Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals on November 2 said it is acquiring a 100 percent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals to expand its national footprint. The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals will be complete after regulatory approvals.

Columbia Asia has 11 hospitals in seven India cities, according to its website. The combined entity will have 27 hospitals across 15 cities with more than 7,300 beds and a pool of 4,000 plus doctors. It will have staff of over 10,000 and will treat over 4 million patients annually — ranking amongst the largest healthcare provider networks in India.

"We are very pleased to welcome Columbia Asia Hospitals to the Manipal family and proudly acknowledge their outstanding track record of healthcare delivery of a very high standard over the years,” Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) said.

Manipal Hospitals, one of India’s largest multi-speciality healthcare provider chains and this acquisition enhances its pan-India footprint, the company said.

The advisors for Manipal Health Enterprise were Allegro Capital, while Morgan Stanley advised Columbia Pacific.

Dan Baty, Chairman of Columbia Pacific Management said, "We focused on building a culture of putting the patient first to deliver highest quality healthcare. This combination of Columbia Asia and Manipal Hospitals is very exciting because of the strong cultural alignment between the two companies – and the opportunity it provides for continued growth.”

"This is the start of an exceptional journey for us and together with Columbia Asia, we are now bigger, stronger and uniquely positioned to meet the growing expectations of the communities we serve across the country,” Pai added.