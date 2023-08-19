Rajya Sabha chairman refers 3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to Standing Committee on Home Affairs

Rajya Sabha (File Photo)

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday referred the three proposed laws that will replace IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs for examination and asked it to report back within three months.

The bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill — were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11.

The bills, once passed, will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act respectively. ”Members are informed that on 18th August, 2023, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha has referred the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, as introduced in the Lok Sabha and pending therein, to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, for examination and report within three months,” according to a bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is of the Rajya Sabha and has members from both Houses of Parliament. BJP member Brij Lal is the chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.