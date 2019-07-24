Rajneeti podcast | With Cong-JD(S) out of power in Karnataka, here's what happens to rebel MLAs

The political turmoil in Karnataka is settling down as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the floor test on July 23 and the BJP+ won the trust vote. After almost a month-long crisis in the state assembly, Kumaraswamy has had to resign after running a coalition government for 14 months. Now, what is in store in for the people remains to be seen, given the BS Yeddyurappa is all set to be sworn in as CM.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Dr Harish Ramaswamy, Professor at the Department of Political Science at Karnataka University, Dharwad, to find what will happen to the rebel MLAs, will Yeddyurappa be sworn in as CM and what's going to be the future of JD(S) and Congress in Karnataka.