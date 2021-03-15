English
Railways' parcel management system to be extended to 523 locations

The expansion will be done in phases and 143 locations will be added in Phase II and by Phase III, the computerised PMS will have 523 locations.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
Cargo being loaded by porters on to an early morning train to Ahmedabad at CSMT in Mumbai (Image: Shutterstock)

The Indian Railways (IR) new parcel management system (PMS) is adding a total of 523 locations in phases, from the present 84, to provide a “vast network of stations” for transportation of small consignments.

In a statement, IR said the transportation services are being used by small businesses and traders to move merchandise from production centres and bigger cities to place of business in a “fast, reliable and cheap manner,” according to an ANI report.

As per the statement, Phase II will take total locations to 143 and by Phase III, the computerised PMS will have 523 locations.

“This will bring enhancements such as provision for 120 days advance booking, showing the availability of parcel space on the online e-forwarding note module on the PMS website, and generation of forwarding note online by registered customers with a fare estimate," it added.

Other services to be added include a barcode on each consignment for tracking, SMS updates to customers at every stage, the transmission of data through GPRS and provision of computerised counters and electronic weighing at station parcel offices for booking of parcels and luggage.

The new PMS will also have a Freight System Ledger Accounting (FSLA) module which will allow registered newspapers and magazines to prepare manifests online. The PMS charges for parcels on basis of weight and volume, not the type of commodity.
TAGS: #Business #Indian Railways #parcel management system
first published: Mar 15, 2021 10:29 am

