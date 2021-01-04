Qualcomm reveals its Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform

Qualcomm has announced the launch of the Snapdragon 480 5G platform, the latest 5G-capable processor and the first in its Snapdragon 4-series of chips.

This makes it the first 4-series mobile platform to be equipped with 5G.

"Snapdragon 480 continues to help drive further proliferation of 5G, allowing users access to truly global 5G connectivity," it said in a press release.

This addition of 5G technology to the 4-series could be one of the biggest factors yet in making the next-generation networking standard more accessible to users around the world.

Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 460, the Snapdragon 480 allows smartphone users to stay productive longer and recharge faster, with an 8nm process - the first to support Quick Charge 4 Plus, the first to support 120fps FHD+ panels, the first to offer 64-megapixel still images, and the first to offer a triple ISP for triple camera integration that can shoot up to three photos at once.

Qualcomm opens up the possibility to make the technology accessible for manufacturers to easily add 5G technology to their cheapest phones. According to Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will exceed OEM’s and consumer’s expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price.

“We are excited to leverage the new Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform to scale consumer access to and use of 5G globally,” said Brenda, Product Manager, OPPO.

The first commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform are expected to be announced in early 2021.